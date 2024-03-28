Security teams investigating cloud incidents without a dedicated forensics workflow will find Cloud Sniper's appeal in its free tier and centralized correlation engine that connects incidents across multiple cloud providers without requiring agents. The 188 GitHub stars reflect active community validation around its automation capabilities for response actions. Skip this if you need deep integrations with your existing SOAR platform or run primarily on-premises infrastructure; Cloud Sniper is built for teams that can tolerate some manual enrichment work in exchange for lower operational overhead.