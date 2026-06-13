Copperhelm: Agentic AI platform for autonomous cloud security investigation & remediation. built by Copperhelm. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for cloud security investigation and remediation, Context Lake: real-time cloud ontology mapping multi-account cloud architecture, System Agent: connects to live workloads, inspects active processes and in-memory code..

Tamnoon Agentic Cloud Remediation: AI-driven cloud security remediation platform with automated fix execution. built by Tamnoon. Core capabilities include Centralized cloud security alert aggregation, AI-driven alert enrichment with cloud environment context, Alert deduplication and aggregation..

Both serve the Cloud Investigation and Response Automation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.