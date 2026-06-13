Copperhelm: Agentic AI platform for autonomous cloud security investigation & remediation. built by Copperhelm. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for cloud security investigation and remediation, Context Lake: real-time cloud ontology mapping multi-account cloud architecture, System Agent: connects to live workloads, inspects active processes and in-memory code..

Qevlar AI Cloud: AI-powered cloud security alert investigation and remediation platform. built by Qevlar AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous cloud security alert investigation, False positive identification, Multi-source data enrichment and analysis..

Both serve the Cloud Investigation and Response Automation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.