AiStrike Cloud Investigation: AI-powered cloud security platform for alert investigation and response. built by AiStrike. Core capabilities include Automated alert analytics with contextual enrichment, Alert correlation and grouping by root cause, AI-guided investigation with business impact assessment..

Copperhelm: Agentic AI platform for autonomous cloud security investigation & remediation. built by Copperhelm. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for cloud security investigation and remediation, Context Lake: real-time cloud ontology mapping multi-account cloud architecture, System Agent: connects to live workloads, inspects active processes and in-memory code..

Both serve the Cloud Investigation and Response Automation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.