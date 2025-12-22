Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. JFrog Advanced Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by JFrog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams moving infrastructure-as-code left need Checkmarx One IaC Security to catch misconfigurations before they reach cloud platforms, and the Visual Studio and Azure DevOps integration means scanning happens where developers actually work rather than in a separate tool chain. The real strength here is line-of-code vulnerability mapping paired with build blocking, which stops bad deployments cold instead of generating noise that gets ignored. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly manual or your CI/CD pipeline isn't mature enough to enforce policy; you'll get better ROI waiting until your IaC adoption reaches critical mass.
Teams managing software supply chain risk across development and artifact repositories should pick JFrog Advanced Security for its contextual vulnerability analysis powered by JFrog's own security research team, which catches exploitability signals that generic scanners miss. The platform covers SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning with native Artifactory integration, addressing the full NIST supply chain risk (GV.SC) and platform security (PR.PS) functions. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or if you need DAST capabilities; JFrog's strength is shifting left, not catching exploits in production.
IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates
App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One IaC Security vs JFrog Advanced Security for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One IaC Security: IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement..
JFrog Advanced Security: App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One IaC Security differentiates with IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement. JFrog Advanced Security differentiates with Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is developed by Checkmarx. JFrog Advanced Security is developed by JFrog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One IaC Security integrates with Visual Studio, Azure DevOps. JFrog Advanced Security integrates with JFrog Artifactory, IDEs. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx One IaC Security and JFrog Advanced Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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