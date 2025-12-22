Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Checkmarx One IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Development teams moving infrastructure-as-code left need Checkmarx One IaC Security to catch misconfigurations before they reach cloud platforms, and the Visual Studio and Azure DevOps integration means scanning happens where developers actually work rather than in a separate tool chain. The real strength here is line-of-code vulnerability mapping paired with build blocking, which stops bad deployments cold instead of generating noise that gets ignored. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly manual or your CI/CD pipeline isn't mature enough to enforce policy; you'll get better ROI waiting until your IaC adoption reaches critical mass.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Checkmarx One IaC Security for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Checkmarx One IaC Security: IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. Checkmarx One IaC Security differentiates with IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. Checkmarx One IaC Security is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Checkmarx One IaC Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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