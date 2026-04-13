Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..

JFrog Advanced Security: App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.