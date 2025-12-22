Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Checkmarx One IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Development teams moving infrastructure-as-code left need Checkmarx One IaC Security to catch misconfigurations before they reach cloud platforms, and the Visual Studio and Azure DevOps integration means scanning happens where developers actually work rather than in a separate tool chain. The real strength here is line-of-code vulnerability mapping paired with build blocking, which stops bad deployments cold instead of generating noise that gets ignored. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly manual or your CI/CD pipeline isn't mature enough to enforce policy; you'll get better ROI waiting until your IaC adoption reaches critical mass.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Checkmarx One IaC Security for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Checkmarx One IaC Security: IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review differentiates with Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns. Checkmarx One IaC Security differentiates with IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement.
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. Checkmarx One IaC Security is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review integrates with Azure DevOps. Checkmarx One IaC Security integrates with Visual Studio, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido AI Code Review and Checkmarx One IaC Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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