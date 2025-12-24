Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence API Security is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. DeepKeep AI Firewall is a commercial api security tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling API ecosystems without visibility into shadow or third-party APIs should start with Cequence API Security; its automated discovery and ML-based risk categorization catches what manual inventories miss, and native integration with CI/CD pipelines means you can shift left without rearchitecting your pipeline. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you both asset visibility and continuous monitoring from day one. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 APIs or you need a WAF replacement; Cequence assumes you're already past the "do we have APIs" phase and moving toward "which ones are actually exposed.
Security teams deploying large language models or AI agents in production need DeepKeep AI Firewall to prevent prompt injection and policy violations at runtime, where traditional API gateways fail to inspect semantic content. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Platform Security, Continuous Monitoring, and Adverse Event Analysis,with particular strength in real-time content redaction and custom policy enforcement across hybrid cloud setups. Skip this if your primary concern is securing third-party AI APIs rather than your own AI systems; DeepKeep is built for organizations running their own models.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications
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Common questions about comparing Cequence API Security vs DeepKeep AI Firewall for your api security needs.
Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..
DeepKeep AI Firewall: Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Real-time inspection of AI interactions, Blocking of policy violations, Content redaction for prompts and responses..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence API Security differentiates with API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment. DeepKeep AI Firewall differentiates with Real-time inspection of AI interactions, Blocking of policy violations, Content redaction for prompts and responses.
Cequence API Security is developed by Cequence Security. DeepKeep AI Firewall is developed by DeepKeep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence API Security and DeepKeep AI Firewall serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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