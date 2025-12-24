42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..

Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.