Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Protection is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Cequence API Security is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting microservices architectures should pick 42Crunch API Protection for its positive security model that enforces OpenAPI contracts at runtime, catching malformed requests before they reach application code. The tool covers all ten OWASP API vulnerabilities natively and deploys directly from CI/CD pipelines into containers and API gateways without requiring code changes. Skip this if you need a broader API management platform; 42Crunch is purpose-built for threat prevention, not governance or monetization.
Teams managing sprawling API ecosystems without visibility into shadow or third-party APIs should start with Cequence API Security; its automated discovery and ML-based risk categorization catches what manual inventories miss, and native integration with CI/CD pipelines means you can shift left without rearchitecting your pipeline. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you both asset visibility and continuous monitoring from day one. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 APIs or you need a WAF replacement; Cequence assumes you're already past the "do we have APIs" phase and moving toward "which ones are actually exposed.
API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Protection vs Cequence API Security for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Protection: API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Runtime content validation based on OpenAPI contracts, Positive security model for API protection, OWASP API Security Top 10 threat detection..
Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Protection differentiates with Runtime content validation based on OpenAPI contracts, Positive security model for API protection, OWASP API Security Top 10 threat detection. Cequence API Security differentiates with API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment.
42Crunch API Protection is developed by 42Crunch. Cequence API Security is developed by Cequence Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Protection integrates with IDE, CI/CD, API Gateways, Runtime Containers, SIEM. Cequence API Security integrates with API gateways, WAF, Postman, CI/CD pipelines, IDEs. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
42Crunch API Protection and Cequence API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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