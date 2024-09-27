Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language models need CBRX AI Security primarily because it covers EU regulatory requirements that most red teaming vendors ignore entirely. GDPR, NIS2, and EU AI Act compliance support is built into their assessments and governance frameworks, not bolted on afterward; this matters if your organization faces these mandates. The team is small (four people), so expect hands-on consulting engagement rather than platform self-service, and you'll need internal security ops ready to act on findings quickly. Skip this if you need a vendor who can cover both AI red teaming and broader cloud security infrastructure in a single contract.