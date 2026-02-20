Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting: AI/ML security testing service identifying vulnerabilities in models and data. built by Coalfire. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability testing, ML infrastructure security assessment, Data pipeline security testing..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.