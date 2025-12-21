Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM: Continuous red teaming platform for testing LLM security vulnerabilities. built by Adversa AI. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include LLM Threat Modeling for risk profiling, Continuous vulnerability audit covering hundreds of known LLM vulnerabilities, OWASP LLM Top 10 coverage..

CBRX AI Security: European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI Adoption Assessments, AI Red Teaming for LLM applications and agents, AI Security and Governance Consulting..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.