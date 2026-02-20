Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

CBRX AI Security: European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI Adoption Assessments, AI Red Teaming for LLM applications and agents, AI Security and Governance Consulting..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.