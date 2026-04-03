Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting

Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI models in production need manual, adversarial testing of those models before attackers find the gaps; Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting brings in security professionals who simulate real attack patterns against your model architecture and training data pipelines rather than running automated scans. The service maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 ID.RA (understanding AI-specific risks to your organization) and PR.PS (securing the platform layers where models run), which most vulnerability scanners skip entirely. Skip this if you're looking for continuous, autonomous monitoring of model drift or inference anomalies; Coalfire is assessment-driven and engagement-based, not a 24/7 detection platform.