CBRX AI Red Teaming: Offensive security testing service for LLM applications and AI systems. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreaking testing, Data exfiltration and privacy failure assessment, Agentic systems and tool usage security testing..

Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting: AI/ML security testing service identifying vulnerabilities in models and data. built by Coalfire. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability testing, ML infrastructure security assessment, Data pipeline security testing..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.