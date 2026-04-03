Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

CBRX AI Red Teaming: Offensive security testing service for LLM applications and AI systems. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreaking testing, Data exfiltration and privacy failure assessment, Agentic systems and tool usage security testing..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.