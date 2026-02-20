Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

CBRX AI Red Teaming: Offensive security testing service for LLM applications and AI systems. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreaking testing, Data exfiltration and privacy failure assessment, Agentic systems and tool usage security testing..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.