CatchProbe ActiveGuard is a commercial password management tool by CatchProbe. Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO is a commercial password management tool by Cerby. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing on-premises Active Directory environments need CatchProbe ActiveGuard specifically for the speed of catching compromised credentials before attackers use them; most password managers check breached databases monthly or on-demand, but this tool monitors continuously against leaked credential feeds. The real-time alert model and native AD integration mean your admins find exposed passwords within hours, not during the next audit cycle. Skip this if your organization is cloud-first without significant AD footprint or if you need password vaulting and rotation beyond monitoring; ActiveGuard is a detection layer, not a secrets management replacement.
Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO
Security teams managing sprawling SaaS estates with legacy apps that lack SAML or OIDC support should pick Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO to eliminate manual credential hygiene without ripping out existing workflows. The platform automates password rotation, MFA enrollment, and session termination across non-standard applications while preserving your identity provider integration, addressing a real gap in NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA coverage for organizations stuck between modern IAM and older tooling. Skip this if your stack is already SAML-native or if you need deep privileged access management for infrastructure; Cerby solves the SaaS credential problem, not PAM.
Active Directory password monitoring against leaked credential databases
Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support
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Common questions about comparing CatchProbe ActiveGuard vs Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO for your password management needs.
CatchProbe ActiveGuard: Active Directory password monitoring against leaked credential databases. built by CatchProbe. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Active Directory integration, Automated password checking against leaked credential databases, Real-time alerts for compromised passwords..
Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO: Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support. built by Cerby. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated password creation and rotation, SSO extension for non-SAML/OIDC applications, Automated MFA enrollment and management..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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