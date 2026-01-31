1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO is a commercial password management tool by Cerby. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO
Security teams managing sprawling SaaS estates with legacy apps that lack SAML or OIDC support should pick Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO to eliminate manual credential hygiene without ripping out existing workflows. The platform automates password rotation, MFA enrollment, and session termination across non-standard applications while preserving your identity provider integration, addressing a real gap in NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA coverage for organizations stuck between modern IAM and older tooling. Skip this if your stack is already SAML-native or if you need deep privileged access management for infrastructure; Cerby solves the SaaS credential problem, not PAM.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO: Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support. built by Cerby. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated password creation and rotation, SSO extension for non-SAML/OIDC applications, Automated MFA enrollment and management..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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