1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..

CatchProbe ActiveGuard: Active Directory password monitoring against leaked credential databases. built by CatchProbe. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Active Directory integration, Automated password checking against leaked credential databases, Real-time alerts for compromised passwords..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.