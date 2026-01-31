1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO is a commercial password management tool by Cerby. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition
MSPs managing credentials across dozens of client accounts need a console that doesn't force them to toggle between instances, and 1Password Enterprise MSP Edition delivers that with direct multi-client access and technician-level permission controls built in. The zero-knowledge encryption and audit trail capabilities align directly with NIST PR.AA and PR.DS requirements, giving you compliance documentation that actually sticks during client audits. Skip this if you're a single-tenant enterprise or a small firm with fewer than five client relationships; the MSP-specific pricing and workflows will feel like overhead for your use case.
Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO
Security teams managing sprawling SaaS estates with legacy apps that lack SAML or OIDC support should pick Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO to eliminate manual credential hygiene without ripping out existing workflows. The platform automates password rotation, MFA enrollment, and session termination across non-standard applications while preserving your identity provider integration, addressing a real gap in NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA coverage for organizations stuck between modern IAM and older tooling. Skip this if your stack is already SAML-native or if you need deep privileged access management for infrastructure; Cerby solves the SaaS credential problem, not PAM.
Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts
Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition vs Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..
Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO: Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support. built by Cerby. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated password creation and rotation, SSO extension for non-SAML/OIDC applications, Automated MFA enrollment and management..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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