1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO is a commercial password management tool by Cerby. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO
Security teams managing sprawling SaaS estates with legacy apps that lack SAML or OIDC support should pick Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO to eliminate manual credential hygiene without ripping out existing workflows. The platform automates password rotation, MFA enrollment, and session termination across non-standard applications while preserving your identity provider integration, addressing a real gap in NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA coverage for organizations stuck between modern IAM and older tooling. Skip this if your stack is already SAML-native or if you need deep privileged access management for infrastructure; Cerby solves the SaaS credential problem, not PAM.
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Password Manager vs Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO for your password management needs.
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO: Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support. built by Cerby. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated password creation and rotation, SSO extension for non-SAML/OIDC applications, Automated MFA enrollment and management..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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