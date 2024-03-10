BunkerWeb is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Cloudbric Managed Rules is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cloudbric. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams deploying WAF in Kubernetes or container environments should reach for BunkerWeb first; its open-source model means you customize detection rules without vendor lock-in, and the 10K GitHub stars reflect real adoption by practitioners who've actually tested it in production. The free pricing removes the friction of POC approval, letting you validate WAF efficacy before committing budget. Skip it if your compliance mandate requires commercial SLA support or you need managed rule updates from a vendor with dedicated threat research; BunkerWeb puts rule maintenance on you.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting AWS applications without dedicated WAF expertise should use Cloudbric Managed Rules; the vendor's continuous threat intelligence updates and logic-based detection engine handle OWASP Top 10 and API threats without requiring deep rule tuning. The tool scores notably on Continuous Monitoring and Platform Security under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get working detection and prevention out of the box rather than months of rule customization. Skip this if you need visibility into post-exploitation activity or response orchestration; Cloudbric prioritizes blocking at the perimeter, not hunting what got past it.
BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.
Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing BunkerWeb vs Cloudbric Managed Rules for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
BunkerWeb: BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options..
Cloudbric Managed Rules: Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs. built by Cloudbric. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 web application security protection, Malicious IP reputation-based blocking, API security with OWASP API Top 10 protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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