Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications against both sophisticated attackers and automated threats should pick ThreatX for its behavioral analytics engine, which catches anomalies that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The platform's entity and transaction-based tracking, combined with cross-vector correlation, means you're not managing isolated alerts but actually correlating bot attacks with DDoS and API abuse into a single narrative. Skip this if you need a lightweight WAF for simple rule enforcement or if your team lacks the SOC capacity to act on continuous monitoring; ThreatX assumes you want depth over simplicity, and it delivers accordingly.