Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..

Cloudbric Managed Rules: Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs. built by Cloudbric. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 web application security protection, Malicious IP reputation-based blocking, API security with OWASP API Top 10 protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.