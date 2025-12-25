Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Cloudbric Managed Rules is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cloudbric. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should start here; Alibaba Cloud WAF's auto-discovery and full API lifecycle security management handles the asset visibility problem that kills most API protection programs. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR thoroughly, meaning you get both attack prevention and resilient architecture management built in. If your infrastructure is entirely outside China or you need WAAP features like client-side protection and advanced JavaScript handling, look elsewhere; this tool's strength is defending the perimeter when you're already embedded in Alibaba's ecosystem.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting AWS applications without dedicated WAF expertise should use Cloudbric Managed Rules; the vendor's continuous threat intelligence updates and logic-based detection engine handle OWASP Top 10 and API threats without requiring deep rule tuning. The tool scores notably on Continuous Monitoring and Platform Security under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get working detection and prevention out of the box rather than months of rule customization. Skip this if you need visibility into post-exploitation activity or response orchestration; Cloudbric prioritizes blocking at the perimeter, not hunting what got past it.
Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection.
Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Cloudbric Managed Rules for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..
Cloudbric Managed Rules: Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs. built by Cloudbric. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 web application security protection, Malicious IP reputation-based blocking, API security with OWASP API Top 10 protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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