A10 Networks ThreatX is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by A10 Networks. Cloudbric Managed Rules is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cloudbric. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications against both sophisticated attackers and automated threats should pick ThreatX for its behavioral analytics engine, which catches anomalies that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The platform's entity and transaction-based tracking, combined with cross-vector correlation, means you're not managing isolated alerts but actually correlating bot attacks with DDoS and API abuse into a single narrative. Skip this if you need a lightweight WAF for simple rule enforcement or if your team lacks the SOC capacity to act on continuous monitoring; ThreatX assumes you want depth over simplicity, and it delivers accordingly.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting AWS applications without dedicated WAF expertise should use Cloudbric Managed Rules; the vendor's continuous threat intelligence updates and logic-based detection engine handle OWASP Top 10 and API threats without requiring deep rule tuning. The tool scores notably on Continuous Monitoring and Platform Security under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get working detection and prevention out of the box rather than months of rule customization. Skip this if you need visibility into post-exploitation activity or response orchestration; Cloudbric prioritizes blocking at the perimeter, not hunting what got past it.
Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security
Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing A10 Networks ThreatX vs Cloudbric Managed Rules for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..
Cloudbric Managed Rules: Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs. built by Cloudbric. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 web application security protection, Malicious IP reputation-based blocking, API security with OWASP API Top 10 protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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