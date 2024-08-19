Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. BunkerWeb is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Teams deploying WAF in Kubernetes or container environments should reach for BunkerWeb first; its open-source model means you customize detection rules without vendor lock-in, and the 10K GitHub stars reflect real adoption by practitioners who've actually tested it in production. The free pricing removes the friction of POC approval, letting you validate WAF efficacy before committing budget. Skip it if your compliance mandate requires commercial SLA support or you need managed rule updates from a vendor with dedicated threat research; BunkerWeb puts rule maintenance on you.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs BunkerWeb for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
BunkerWeb: BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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