BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..

SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps: DevSecOps training course covering cloud security and secure DevOps programs. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include DevSecOps principles training, Cloud environment security training, Secure DevOps program establishment training..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.