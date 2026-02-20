Development teams that need secure coding training mapped directly to audit requirements should pick Avatao Compliance Training; it maps hands-on exercises to ISO 27001, PCI DSS v4.0, SOC 2, NIS2, FedRAMP, and NIST SP 800-53 controls, so compliance evidence is built into training completion rather than bolted on after. The 20 exercises span OWASP Top 10 and real code in six languages, completing in 2–3 hours per developer. Skip this if your org needs awareness training for non-technical staff or security posture scanning; Avatao is purely developer-focused and assumes some baseline coding knowledge.

SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps

Teams building DevSecOps programs from scratch need SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps because it teaches developers and ops staff the same language around secure practices instead of treating security as a separate gate. The NIST PR.AT Awareness and Training coverage confirms the training hits statutory compliance markers that auditors actually check. Skip this if your engineers already have DevSecOps embedded in their hiring and onboarding; this is foundational training for orgs still selling DevSecOps as a concept to their IC teams.