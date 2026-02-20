Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..

SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps: DevSecOps training course covering cloud security and secure DevOps programs. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include DevSecOps principles training, Cloud environment security training, Secure DevOps program establishment training..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.