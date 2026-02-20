Bosch AIShield AI Security Platform & GuArdIan: AI security platform & LLM guardrail solution integrated with AWS. built by Bosch AIShield. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Defense against adversarial threats targeting AI/ML models, Security coverage across AI model development and deployment lifecycle, Guardrails for enterprise LLM and generative AI adoption..

DeepKeep LLM: End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and adversarial manipulation, Hallucination detection using hierarchical data sources, Data leakage prevention for sensitive data and PII..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.