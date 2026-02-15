AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Bosch AIShield AI Security Platform & GuArdIan: AI security platform & LLM guardrail solution integrated with AWS. built by Bosch AIShield. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Defense against adversarial threats targeting AI/ML models, Security coverage across AI model development and deployment lifecycle, Guardrails for enterprise LLM and generative AI adoption..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.