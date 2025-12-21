Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..

Bosch AIShield AI Security Platform & GuArdIan: AI security platform & LLM guardrail solution integrated with AWS. built by Bosch AIShield. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Defense against adversarial threats targeting AI/ML models, Security coverage across AI model development and deployment lifecycle, Guardrails for enterprise LLM and generative AI adoption..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.