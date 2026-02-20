Bitdefender GravityZone is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by IS4 security s.r.o.. BluSapphire OneAgent™ is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure across Windows, Linux, and cloud need Bitdefender GravityZone for its automated threat remediation that actually closes response gaps; the platform's strength in DE.CM and RS.MI means you get continuous monitoring paired with built-in incident mitigation rather than alerts that require manual triage. The integrated risk analytics and one-click response separate this from competitors that stop at detection. Organizations prioritizing prevention over forensic depth or those locked into pure cloud-native deployments will find better alternatives.
Startups and SMBs wanting prevention that actually stops attacks before execution will see immediate value in BluSapphire OneAgent™, particularly teams running mixed Windows and Linux environments with minimal security staff. The sub-20ms pre-execution blocking and 100KB memory footprint mean you get zero-day defense without the overhead that forces you to choose between protection and performance. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics and recovery workflows; OneAgent prioritizes threat prevention over the incident analysis capabilities that larger enterprises often depend on.
Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics.
Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone vs BluSapphire OneAgent™ for your endpoint detection and response needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone: Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics. built by IS4 security s.r.o.. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include eXtended Endpoint Detection and Response (XEDR) across hybrid infrastructures, Integrated human and endpoint risk analytics with automated hardening, Network Attack Defense against brute force, lateral movement, and password stealers..
BluSapphire OneAgent™: Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-execution threat prevention in under 20ms, Cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and containers, Single lightweight agent deployment..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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