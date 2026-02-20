Bitdefender GravityZone: Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics. built by IS4 security s.r.o.. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include eXtended Endpoint Detection and Response (XEDR) across hybrid infrastructures, Integrated human and endpoint risk analytics with automated hardening, Network Attack Defense against brute force, lateral movement, and password stealers..

BluSapphire OneAgent™: Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-execution threat prevention in under 20ms, Cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and containers, Single lightweight agent deployment..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.