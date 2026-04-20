1stProtect.ai is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by 1stProtect.ai. BluSapphire OneAgent™ is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs wanting prevention that actually stops attacks before execution will see immediate value in BluSapphire OneAgent™, particularly teams running mixed Windows and Linux environments with minimal security staff. The sub-20ms pre-execution blocking and 100KB memory footprint mean you get zero-day defense without the overhead that forces you to choose between protection and performance. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics and recovery workflows; OneAgent prioritizes threat prevention over the incident analysis capabilities that larger enterprises often depend on.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs BluSapphire OneAgent™ for your endpoint detection and response needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
BluSapphire OneAgent™: Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-execution threat prevention in under 20ms, Cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and containers, Single lightweight agent deployment..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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