AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. BluSapphire OneAgent™ is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Startups and SMBs wanting prevention that actually stops attacks before execution will see immediate value in BluSapphire OneAgent™, particularly teams running mixed Windows and Linux environments with minimal security staff. The sub-20ms pre-execution blocking and 100KB memory footprint mean you get zero-day defense without the overhead that forces you to choose between protection and performance. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics and recovery workflows; OneAgent prioritizes threat prevention over the incident analysis capabilities that larger enterprises often depend on.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs BluSapphire OneAgent™ for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
BluSapphire OneAgent™: Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-execution threat prevention in under 20ms, Cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and containers, Single lightweight agent deployment..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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