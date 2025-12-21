Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange is a commercial email security platforms tool by Bitdefender. Broadcom Symantec Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Broadcom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange
Mid-market and enterprise teams running on-premises Exchange will value Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange for its ability to offload scanning to a centralized security server, reducing mailbox latency without sacrificing detection depth. The Global Protective Network delivers real-time behavioral analysis across millions of endpoints, catching zero-day threats before signatures exist. Skip this if your organization is cloud-native and standardized on Microsoft 365; the on-premises architecture adds operational overhead that cloud-native buyers don't need.
Broadcom Symantec Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against BEC and ransomware campaigns will see the fastest ROI from Broadcom Symantec Email Security because its sandboxing and click-time URL protection catch threats that signature-based filters let through. The Office 365 clawback and remediation feature is rare in this category, letting you recall malicious messages across thousands of inboxes without manual intervention. Skip this if your organization needs equally strong outbound DLP controls or has already standardized on native Microsoft Defender for Office 365; Symantec's outbound monitoring is present but not its core strength.
Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware.
Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange vs Broadcom Symantec Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange: Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layer antispam and anti-phishing protection, Antivirus and antimalware scanning, Inbound and outbound email traffic filtering..
Broadcom Symantec Email Security: Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multilayered defense against ransomware, spear phishing, and BEC attacks, Cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, Cloud-based sandboxing for advanced threat detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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