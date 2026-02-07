Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform is a commercial email security platforms tool by CYQUEO. Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange is a commercial email security platforms tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and business email compromise alerts should evaluate Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform for its behavioral AI detection, which catches account takeovers and zero-day attacks that signature-based filters routinely miss. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning it's built for continuous anomaly hunting and incident characterization rather than just blocking known threats. Skip this if your org needs thick integration with legacy on-premises email systems or requires extensive customization; Abnormal's API-first cloud design assumes you've already migrated away from that complexity.
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange
Mid-market and enterprise teams running on-premises Exchange will value Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange for its ability to offload scanning to a centralized security server, reducing mailbox latency without sacrificing detection depth. The Global Protective Network delivers real-time behavioral analysis across millions of endpoints, catching zero-day threats before signatures exist. Skip this if your organization is cloud-native and standardized on Microsoft 365; the on-premises architecture adds operational overhead that cloud-native buyers don't need.
AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO
Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware.
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform vs Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange for your email security platforms needs.
Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform: AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO. built by CYQUEO. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI-based detection of email attacks, Protection against phishing and business email compromise, Account takeover detection and remediation..
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange: Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layer antispam and anti-phishing protection, Antivirus and antimalware scanning, Inbound and outbound email traffic filtering..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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