Abusix Email Threat Protection: Real-time email threat blocking via RBL/DNSBL blocklists for mail servers. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and blocking via DNS-based blocklists (RBL/DNSBL), Comprehensive blocklists covering domains, IPs, and email addresses, 99.6% reported catch rate for malicious email traffic..

Broadcom Symantec Email Security: Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multilayered defense against ransomware, spear phishing, and BEC attacks, Cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, Cloud-based sandboxing for advanced threat detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.