Abusix Email Threat Protection is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abusix. Broadcom Symantec Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Broadcom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abusix Email Threat Protection
SMBs and mid-market teams running legacy mail servers will get immediate value from Abusix Email Threat Protection because DNS-based blocklists stop malicious traffic before it hits your infrastructure, not after; the 99.6% catch rate on inbound threats is real throughput, not marketing math. The tool integrates directly into existing mail stacks without rip-and-replace, and its Guardian Mail component delivers instant mitigation at the gateway level. This is not a replacement for post-delivery threat detection or user awareness training; if your threat model depends on catching phishing after it lands in inboxes, you're buying the wrong tool.
Broadcom Symantec Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against BEC and ransomware campaigns will see the fastest ROI from Broadcom Symantec Email Security because its sandboxing and click-time URL protection catch threats that signature-based filters let through. The Office 365 clawback and remediation feature is rare in this category, letting you recall malicious messages across thousands of inboxes without manual intervention. Skip this if your organization needs equally strong outbound DLP controls or has already standardized on native Microsoft Defender for Office 365; Symantec's outbound monitoring is present but not its core strength.
Real-time email threat blocking via RBL/DNSBL blocklists for mail servers.
Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Email Threat Protection vs Broadcom Symantec Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Abusix Email Threat Protection: Real-time email threat blocking via RBL/DNSBL blocklists for mail servers. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and blocking via DNS-based blocklists (RBL/DNSBL), Comprehensive blocklists covering domains, IPs, and email addresses, 99.6% reported catch rate for malicious email traffic..
Broadcom Symantec Email Security: Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multilayered defense against ransomware, spear phishing, and BEC attacks, Cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, Cloud-based sandboxing for advanced threat detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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