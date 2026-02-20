Abusix Email Threat Protection: Real-time email threat blocking via RBL/DNSBL blocklists for mail servers. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and blocking via DNS-based blocklists (RBL/DNSBL), Comprehensive blocklists covering domains, IPs, and email addresses, 99.6% reported catch rate for malicious email traffic..

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange: Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layer antispam and anti-phishing protection, Antivirus and antimalware scanning, Inbound and outbound email traffic filtering..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.