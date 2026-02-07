Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform is a commercial email security platforms tool by CYQUEO. Broadcom Symantec Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Broadcom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and business email compromise alerts should evaluate Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform for its behavioral AI detection, which catches account takeovers and zero-day attacks that signature-based filters routinely miss. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning it's built for continuous anomaly hunting and incident characterization rather than just blocking known threats. Skip this if your org needs thick integration with legacy on-premises email systems or requires extensive customization; Abnormal's API-first cloud design assumes you've already migrated away from that complexity.
Broadcom Symantec Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against BEC and ransomware campaigns will see the fastest ROI from Broadcom Symantec Email Security because its sandboxing and click-time URL protection catch threats that signature-based filters let through. The Office 365 clawback and remediation feature is rare in this category, letting you recall malicious messages across thousands of inboxes without manual intervention. Skip this if your organization needs equally strong outbound DLP controls or has already standardized on native Microsoft Defender for Office 365; Symantec's outbound monitoring is present but not its core strength.
AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO
Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform vs Broadcom Symantec Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform: AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO. built by CYQUEO. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI-based detection of email attacks, Protection against phishing and business email compromise, Account takeover detection and remediation..
Broadcom Symantec Email Security: Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multilayered defense against ransomware, spear phishing, and BEC attacks, Cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, Cloud-based sandboxing for advanced threat detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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