Bitdefender GravityZone EDR: EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Automated cross-endpoint correlation consolidating incidents across multiple endpoints, Real-time attack visualization with graphical attack chain representation, HyperDetect Tunable AI for advanced threat detection..

CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint: AI-driven endpoint security platform with autonomous case management. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Endpoint threat monitoring and Active Directory privileged account activity monitoring, Real-time detection of hacker attack techniques, Autonomous case management with event-oriented analysis..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.