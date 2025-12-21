Bitdefender GravityZone EDR: EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Automated cross-endpoint correlation consolidating incidents across multiple endpoints, Real-time attack visualization with graphical attack chain representation, HyperDetect Tunable AI for advanced threat detection..

Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™: Behavior-based detection with proactive remediation capabilities for endpoints. built by Cyber adAPT. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavior-based detection technology, Forensics data repository, Predictive algorithms for threat analysis..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.