Baffin Bay Application Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Baffin Bay Networks. Check Point CloudGuard WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Check Point Software Technologies.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Baffin Bay Application Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid infrastructure will benefit most from Baffin Bay Application Security's traffic-layer defense; it combines DDoS mitigation, WAF enforcement, and bot protection without forcing you into a single-cloud dependency. The platform's support for DORA, NIS2, and GDPR compliance, plus its machine learning-based anomaly detection, maps directly to NIST PR.PS and continuous monitoring requirements. Skip this if you need deep application code scanning or runtime vulnerability detection; Baffin Bay operates at the perimeter, not inside your stack.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web apps should start with Check Point CloudGuard WAF; its machine learning detection catches zero-days without the tuning fatigue that plagues most WAFs, and the minimal false positive generation means your team actually responds to alerts instead of drowning in noise. The platform scores across PR.PS and PR.IR in NIST CSF 2.0, reflecting solid architecture resilience and threat detection depth. Skip this if you need a lightweight, fully managed SaaS WAF with no operational overhead; CloudGuard's hybrid deployment and rule customization demand hands-on security staff to extract real value.
Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense
WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI
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Common questions about comparing Baffin Bay Application Security vs Check Point CloudGuard WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Baffin Bay Application Security: Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense. built by Baffin Bay Networks. headquartered in Sweden. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with traffic pattern monitoring, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Core Rule Set, IP reputation filtering..
Check Point CloudGuard WAF: WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include HTTP/HTTPS traffic monitoring and inspection, Machine learning and contextual AI-based threat detection, API discovery and protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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