Baffin Bay Application Security: Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense. built by Baffin Bay Networks. headquartered in Sweden. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with traffic pattern monitoring, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Core Rule Set, IP reputation filtering..

Check Point CloudGuard WAF: WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include HTTP/HTTPS traffic monitoring and inspection, Machine learning and contextual AI-based threat detection, API discovery and protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.