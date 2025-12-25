Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Baffin Bay Application Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Baffin Bay Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should start here; Alibaba Cloud WAF's auto-discovery and full API lifecycle security management handles the asset visibility problem that kills most API protection programs. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR thoroughly, meaning you get both attack prevention and resilient architecture management built in. If your infrastructure is entirely outside China or you need WAAP features like client-side protection and advanced JavaScript handling, look elsewhere; this tool's strength is defending the perimeter when you're already embedded in Alibaba's ecosystem.
Baffin Bay Application Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid infrastructure will benefit most from Baffin Bay Application Security's traffic-layer defense; it combines DDoS mitigation, WAF enforcement, and bot protection without forcing you into a single-cloud dependency. The platform's support for DORA, NIS2, and GDPR compliance, plus its machine learning-based anomaly detection, maps directly to NIST PR.PS and continuous monitoring requirements. Skip this if you need deep application code scanning or runtime vulnerability detection; Baffin Bay operates at the perimeter, not inside your stack.
Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection.
Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Baffin Bay Application Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..
Baffin Bay Application Security: Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense. built by Baffin Bay Networks. headquartered in Sweden. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with traffic pattern monitoring, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Core Rule Set, IP reputation filtering..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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