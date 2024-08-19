Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Check Point CloudGuard WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Check Point Software Technologies.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web apps should start with Check Point CloudGuard WAF; its machine learning detection catches zero-days without the tuning fatigue that plagues most WAFs, and the minimal false positive generation means your team actually responds to alerts instead of drowning in noise. The platform scores across PR.PS and PR.IR in NIST CSF 2.0, reflecting solid architecture resilience and threat detection depth. Skip this if you need a lightweight, fully managed SaaS WAF with no operational overhead; CloudGuard's hybrid deployment and rule customization demand hands-on security staff to extract real value.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Check Point CloudGuard WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Check Point CloudGuard WAF: WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include HTTP/HTTPS traffic monitoring and inspection, Machine learning and contextual AI-based threat detection, API discovery and protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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