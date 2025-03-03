A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..

Baffin Bay Application Security: Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense. built by Baffin Bay Networks. headquartered in Sweden. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with traffic pattern monitoring, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Core Rule Set, IP reputation filtering..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.