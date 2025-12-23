Axur Unified EASM + CTI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Axur. Bitsight External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Bitsight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Axur Unified EASM + CTI because it actually finds what you don't know you own, then pairs that discovery with threat intelligence instead of leaving you to correlate feeds separately. The integrated CTI and zero-day monitoring directly address NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset context and adversary intent in one workflow rather than stitching three vendors together. Skip this if your organization is still doing manual quarterly scans or if you need deep vulnerability remediation orchestration; Axur owns discovery and monitoring, not the fix-it side.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management
Security leaders managing vendor risk and sprawling cloud footprints should prioritize Bitsight External Attack Surface Management for its ability to surface and attribute assets you don't know you own, which is where most breach paths actually start. The tool covers both ID.AM and GV.SC control areas, meaning it handles your own attack surface discovery and third-party vendor visibility in one system, with continuous monitoring across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Skip this if you need endpoint detection or incident response capabilities; Bitsight stops at finding and prioritizing what's exposed, not stopping attacks in motion.
EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs.
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Common questions about comparing Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs Bitsight External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management: Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and mapping, AI-enabled entity attribution using Graph of Internet Assets, Shadow IT detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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